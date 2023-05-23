Green Our Planet | 5/23/23

May is a great month to turn over a new leaf, and salads are an excellent way to help get your five servings of fruit and vegetables a day!

Green Our Planet is teaching Las Vegas students the importance of nutrition by showing them how to build their own salads and how to grow their own produce.

Lisa Cheplak, Nutrition Chef Educator from Green Our Planet, joined us to demonstrate how to prepare a salad with produce grown from Clark County School District gardens and she shared how viewers can build tasty salads with their children at home.

This segment is paid for by Green Our Planet