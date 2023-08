Husband and wife duo, Cindi and Mike Avila joined us with some essentials for school days. For more on the products seen here, click the links below.

Absolutely Gluten Free

AbsolutelyGF.com

That's it Fruit Bars

ThatsitFruit.com

Mason Dixie Waffles

MasonDixieFoods.com

Victorinox Architecture Urban2 Deluxe Backpack

Victorinox.com

EXTRA Gum

EXTRAgum.com/Focus

This segment is paid for by Green Goddes PR