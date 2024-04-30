Green Goddess PR | 4/30/24
Prev
Next
It's almost Cinco de Mayo, and natural foods chef Cindi Avila has the food and beverages you'll want to grab to make the holiday a festive and delicious one. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 14:52:39-04
Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joined us with the must-haves for Cinco de Mayo.
For more information on all of the products seen here, please visit:
guacontherock.com
drinkwonderjuices.com
amys.com
delrealfoods.com
This segment is paid for by Green Goddess Public Relations
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.