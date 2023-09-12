Greek Food Festival | 9/12/23

The Las Vegas Greek Food Festival returns this year for its 50th Golden Anniversary. Parish Board Member John Koutsulis joins us to tell us what will make this year so special. This event is all weekend long and will be held on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. The times for the festival are Friday, September 15th, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday, September 16th, Noon - 11 p.m., and Sunday, September 17th, Noon - 10 p.m.