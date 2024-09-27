Great American Foodie Fest | 9/27/24

The Great American Foodie Fest is set to delight food lovers once again from September 27th to 29th at the Galleria Mall in Henderson.

This year’s festival will showcase some of the nation’s best food trucks and vendors, many of which have been featured on the Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel.

With a variety of cuisines, guests can indulge in everything from street tacos to gourmet desserts.

The event also features live music, carnival rides, games, and food-eating contests, making it a fun outing for the entire family.

A new addition this year is the exclusive Foodie Fest Tasting Experience, offering VIP attendees the chance to sample select dishes.

Tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. For more information, visit greatamericanfoodiefest.com.