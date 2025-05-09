Great American Foodie Fest| 5/9/25

The Great American Foodie Fest is back and tastier than ever! From May 9th to 11th, Desert Breeze Park transforms into a delicious destination packed with over 40 food trucks offering flavors from around the country.

Enjoy live music all weekend long, hop on carnival rides, and bring the whole family for a foodie-filled adventure. Whether you’re craving gourmet bites, sweet treats, or bold BBQ, there’s something for everyone.

President Noel Casimiro invites you to come hungry and ready to have fun. It’s the ultimate outdoor experience for food lovers and thrill-seekers alike!

