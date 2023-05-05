Great American Foodie Fest | 5/5/23

Annual Spring food festival, The Great American Foodie Fest, is returning to Las Vegas just in time for Cinco De Mayo!

Whether you're looking to enjoy delicious Mexican food or a variety of their other options, your taste buds are definitely covered.

Noel Casimiro, president of the Great American Foodie Fest, and Victor Gonzalez of Vitos Tacos, joined us with all of the details you need to know.

The event is happening at Craig Ranch Regional Park from May 5 to May 7.

Dozens of food trucks from across the country will ascend to Las Vegas for the festival. It will also feature Carnival Rides and live entertainment.

One ticket gets you access to all 3 days of the festival. Children 48 inches and under are free.



This segment is paid for by Great American Foodie Fest