Grant A Gift Gala | 11/4/24

The Grant A Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center is hosting its 14th Annual Gala on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

This meaningful event, hosted by our own "Las Vegas Morning Blend" Host Jessica Rosado, will honor philanthropists Jenny and Gerry Shear and Barbara Buckley of the Legal Aid Center of Nevada

Guests will experience exclusive on-field activities, premium wine pairings with a formal dinner, and live entertainment.

A highlight of the evening includes a luxury silent and live auction, with proceeds directly supporting local children and families affected by autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Each dollar raised will aid in providing essential services and resources to those in need.

Tickets are available here with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.