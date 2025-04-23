Graffiti Park Foundation | 4/23/25

Get ready for a celebration of color and community! On May 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Graffiti Park Foundation is hosting its second annual Foundation Fest—and everyone’s invited.

Executive Director Daniel Maloney and Board President Daniel Bulgatz shared how this nonprofit is shaping a creative future through open canvases, education, and artistic opportunity. Meet the artists, connect with volunteers, and explore how art intersects with technology and sustainability.

It’s a day of inspiration that supports a mission to promote, protect, and progress local creatives of all ages. Come out and paint the town—literally!