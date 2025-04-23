Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Graffiti Park Foundation | 4/23/25

Art, community, and creativity collide at the second annual Graffiti Park Foundation Fest—celebrating expression, education, and innovation.
Posted

Get ready for a celebration of color and community! On May 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Graffiti Park Foundation is hosting its second annual Foundation Fest—and everyone’s invited.

Executive Director Daniel Maloney and Board President Daniel Bulgatz shared how this nonprofit is shaping a creative future through open canvases, education, and artistic opportunity. Meet the artists, connect with volunteers, and explore how art intersects with technology and sustainability.

It’s a day of inspiration that supports a mission to promote, protect, and progress local creatives of all ages. Come out and paint the town—literally!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo