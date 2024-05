GraduAsian is an annual celebration of Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander college graduates across Nevada.

Chloe Kwan, the Asian Community Development Council's Director of Strategic Initiatives, joined us to discuss the event.

GraduAsian will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Springs Preserve Desert Living Center Upper Level on 333 S Valley View Blvd.

Free admission includes ceremony, lunch and raffle. Sign up today.

For more information, click here.