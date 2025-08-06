Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden Years Financial | 8/6/25

Tax planning often gets left on the back burner—but as retirement approaches, ignoring it can be a costly mistake. Mark Cordner, President of Golden Years Financial, joins us to share the must-know strategies that could save retirees thousands.
Mark Cordner Talks Tax Strategies for Retirement
Taxes might not be the most exciting part of retirement planning, but ignoring them can be one of the most expensive. Mark Cordner from Golden Years Financial explains why this critical piece of the puzzle often goes overlooked—and what to do about it.

From the most common concerns he hears from clients, to the key moves those nearing retirement should consider now, Mark breaks down the steps that can make a major difference. He also shares how even small adjustments today can lead to big savings over time—and reassures viewers that it’s never too late to take action.

