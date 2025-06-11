Golden Years Financial| 6/11/25

Watch Now
Mark Cordner, President of Golden Years Financial, shares expert tips on retirement planning and why chasing a single “magic number” may not be the smartest strategy.
Is There a “Magic Number” for Retirement? Financial Expert Weighs In
How much money will you really need to retire? Many people think they’ve got a magic number in mind—but Mark Cordner, President of Golden Years Financial, says there’s more to it than that. He shared why a smarter strategy focuses on planning, not guessing.

Cordner advises taking a personalized approach that considers market risk, tax strategies, and individual lifestyle goals. It’s not about hitting a number—it’s about building a plan that lasts through retirement and adjusts with life.

