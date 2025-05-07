Golden Years Financial| 5/7/25

With market volatility, inflation, and economic uncertainty top of mind, now is the time to evaluate if your retirement portfolio is truly secure. Mark Cordner, President of Golden Years Financial, joined us to share how to identify risk, avoid costly losses, and plan wisely for a more stable retirement. If you’re nearing retirement, a big hit now could seriously delay your goals.

Mark explains what to watch for in today’s financial climate, especially if you're managing your own investments. For those with a portfolio of $250,000 or more, the first five callers can receive a complimentary retirement plan. This personalized roadmap helps you understand your risk exposure and next best steps. Call 702-766-3877 to claim your plan today!

This segment was paid for by Golden Years Financial