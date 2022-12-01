Golden Rainbow | 12/1/22

Golden Rainbow will be holding its 34th Annual Ribbon of Life Holiday Spectacular at the Tropicana Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 4. For more than 30 years, Ribbon of Life has been an original talent showcase unlike any other in Las Vegas, featuring custom production numbers from the Strip’s best singers, dancers and performers. Ringing in the holiday season, “Holiday Spectacular” — the first ever holiday edition Ribbon of Life — will feature performers who will sing, dance, and defy gravity with aerial acrobatics to holiday musical classics to assist in providing critically needed services for those living with or affected by HIV.