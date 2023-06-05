Going Inside the FBI with Director

FBI Director Christopher Wray visited Las Vegas recently visited Las Vegas, and "Las Vegas Morning Blend" host JJ Snyder met him at the Las Vegas FBI Bureau to discuss all things local, including hockey!

It takes team work to keep a host city like Las Vegas safe, and our local FBI maintains strong partnerships between local law enforcement agencies, like the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. This is especially critical as we look forward to hosting the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Super Bowl LVIII.