Glittering Lights | 7/16/25

It may be July, but the holiday spirit is already shining bright at Glittering Lights! Celebrating 25 dazzling years at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this beloved drive-thru holiday display is honoring 25 Hometown Heroes this season.

From teachers and healthcare workers to volunteers and kind-hearted neighbors, nominations are open now through September 27 at GlitteringLights.Vegas. Honorees will receive VIP tickets, be featured in The Wrapping Paper magazine, and get a $250 donation to the nonprofit of their choice.

