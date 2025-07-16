Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Glittering Lights | 7/16/25

Celebrate 25 years of holiday magic with Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! Nominate a Hometown Hero and snag half-off tickets now through July with code: JOLLYJULY!
Posted

It may be July, but the holiday spirit is already shining bright at Glittering Lights! Celebrating 25 dazzling years at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this beloved drive-thru holiday display is honoring 25 Hometown Heroes this season.

From teachers and healthcare workers to volunteers and kind-hearted neighbors, nominations are open now through September 27 at GlitteringLights.Vegas. Honorees will receive VIP tickets, be featured in The Wrapping Paper magazine, and get a $250 donation to the nonprofit of their choice.

