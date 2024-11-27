Glittering Lights | 11/27/24

For 24 enchanting years, Glittering Lights has been the ultimate holiday destination in Las Vegas.

Located at the iconic Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this drive-through spectacle dazzles with millions of lights and a festive atmosphere perfect for families and friends.

Nightly events ensure there's always something new to enjoy, from free admission appreciation nights to special themed experiences.

This year, highlights include a bike night for active visitors, a pet costume contest for animal lovers, and a unique east-coast New Year's Eve countdown complete with fireworks.

Guests can also meet Biscuit, the beloved reindeer mascot, and feel the warmth of the holiday spirit in every twinkling display.

Make memories that sparkle at Glittering Lights, open now through January 5, 2025!