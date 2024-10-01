Gldn PR | 10/1/24

Telemedicine is changing the landscape of emergency care by expanding access and enhancing patient outcomes.

Through digital health solutions, patients can receive immediate consultations, even in remote areas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual care proved essential for addressing urgent medical needs while minimizing risk.

One compelling example involves a telemedicine consult that enabled a timely intervention, ultimately saving a patient’s life. While the benefits are clear, challenges such as regulatory hurdles and technology adoption must still be addressed.

Dr. Aditi U. Joshi, a leader in the field, continues to advocate for these advancements, aiming to make healthcare more accessible and efficient for all.

For more information, visit draditiujoshi.com.

This segment is paid for by Gldn PR