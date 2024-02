Girls Who Brunch Tour, in collaboration with Microsoft, is excited to introduce the IGNITED Masterclass Series, a dynamic STEM and Technology program hosted by Shaq's Fantasy Lab.

Set to kick off during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, this series is designed to inspire and educate young girls in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The goal is to ignite a passion for STEM and technology, nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders.