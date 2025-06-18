Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada |6/18/25

Las Vegas is getting a sugar rush as the Dessert Before Dinner gala returns to benefit Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada! Chef Korey Wells of Whiskful Thinking joins CEO Kimberly Trueba and Girl Scout Khloee Watson for a special preview of the event.

This annual gala isn’t just about dinner — it’s all about dessert first! Top local pastry chefs compete using Girl Scout cookies to create show-stopping sweets, with a special cookie reveal you won’t want to miss. Support leadership, community, and cookies by learning more at GirlScoutsNV.org .

This segment is paid for by Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada