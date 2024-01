Get ready to brunch like never before at Gipsy's Ultra Brunch on Sunday, January 28.

Hosted by Alexis Mateo, known for her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ultra Brunch opens its doors at 11 a.m. with the show starting at 12 p.m.

The event features a catered brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas, and fabulous drag performances. This brunch will also feature headlining acts from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16.

