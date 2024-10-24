Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Gilcrease Orchard | 10/24/24

Experience autumn at Gilcrease Orchard with apple picking, cider donuts, wagon rides, and a festive maze. Don’t miss the chance to explore with timed ticketing for easy entry.
Posted

Gilcrease Orchard invites families and friends to embrace the spirit of fall with a variety of seasonal activities.

Guests can pick fresh apples, sip on homemade apple cider, and savor warm apple cider donuts.

The pumpkin patch and scenic wagon rides make it the perfect destination for a day of outdoor fun.

Director Mark Ruben emphasizes the importance of making memories, encouraging visitors to enjoy the corn and straw maze or grab pumpkins to carve.

Timed ticketing ensures smooth entry, allowing guests to explore the orchard at their own pace.

Whether you’re after delicious treats or festive adventures, Gilcrease Orchard has something for everyone this autumn.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo