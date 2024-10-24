Gilcrease Orchard | 10/24/24

Gilcrease Orchard invites families and friends to embrace the spirit of fall with a variety of seasonal activities.

Guests can pick fresh apples, sip on homemade apple cider, and savor warm apple cider donuts.

The pumpkin patch and scenic wagon rides make it the perfect destination for a day of outdoor fun.

Director Mark Ruben emphasizes the importance of making memories, encouraging visitors to enjoy the corn and straw maze or grab pumpkins to carve.

Timed ticketing ensures smooth entry, allowing guests to explore the orchard at their own pace.

Whether you’re after delicious treats or festive adventures, Gilcrease Orchard has something for everyone this autumn.