Get Fit Las Vegas Podcast | 6/13/23

If you need a little bit of extra motivation to get in shape, this podcast is perfect for you!

Dominique Trundle, host of the "Get Fit Las Vegas" podcast, joined us discuss her podcast, demonstrate a sample workout, #BestLifeChallengeLV, why she's passionate about empowering Las Vegas locals and more.

You're invited to try Trundle's workouts for free in-person at Fabletics in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m. and at Fashion Show Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1 at 9 a.m.

Text "Best Life" to 833-942-5179 to join the VIP list for more information.

