Genentech | 8/20/24

For the nearly 20 percent of breast cancer patients diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, treatment often involves lengthy intravenous infusions that can take up to several hours.

However, advancements in therapy now offer alternatives that can significantly reduce this time, allowing patients to focus on what matters most to them. Dr. Jehanzeb Riaz, a seasoned medical oncologist at Oklahoma University Health Stephenson Cancer Center, emphasizes the importance of patients discussing with their doctors the options that best align with their lifestyle

This segment is paid for by Genentech

