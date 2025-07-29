GAP | 7/29/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fashion and lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia joins us live from Gap’s flagship store in Times Square to share this year’s must-have back-to-school looks and smart shopping tips.
Back-to-School Style Trends with Melissa Garcia
Posted

The back-to-school season is here, and Gap is making sure kids hit the hallways in style. Fashion expert Melissa Garcia highlights the biggest trends, from bright, personality-packed pieces to mix-and-match basics that keep wardrobes fun and flexible. Kids are choosing looks that let them express who they are, and Gap’s collection delivers with colorful staples, comfy denim, and versatile layers. Parents will love that it’s all about value this season, with deals and quality pieces designed to last through the school year. For families looking to refresh their closets without breaking the bank, Gap.com is the go-to destination for inspiration and savings.

