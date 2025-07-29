GAP | 7/29/25

The back-to-school season is here, and Gap is making sure kids hit the hallways in style. Fashion expert Melissa Garcia highlights the biggest trends, from bright, personality-packed pieces to mix-and-match basics that keep wardrobes fun and flexible. Kids are choosing looks that let them express who they are, and Gap’s collection delivers with colorful staples, comfy denim, and versatile layers. Parents will love that it’s all about value this season, with deals and quality pieces designed to last through the school year. For families looking to refresh their closets without breaking the bank, Gap.com is the go-to destination for inspiration and savings.

This segment was paid for by GAP