Fresh Express & PowerXL | 10/5/24

As families settle into the busy fall season, Lifestyle Expert Joann Butler is here to make things a bit easier with her top picks for must-have essentials.

From the kitchen to the office, she has you covered. One standout is Fresh Express salads, which offer quick and nutritious meal options for the entire family.

Another game-changer is the PowerXL StirMax™ Multi-Cooker, ideal for preparing healthy, hassle-free dinners.

With tools like these, families can focus more on enjoying the season rather than stressing over meal prep.

For more information, visit FreshExpress.com and PowerXLProducts.com.

Fall essentials for families Joann Butler lifestyle tips Fresh Express salads PowerXL StirMax Multi-Cooker Back-to-school tips 2024 Easy fall meal ideas Time-saving kitchen gadgets Back-to-work essentials Healthy meal prep for families Lifestyle expert Joann Butler

This segment is paid for by Fresh Express & PowerXL