Freestyle Love Supreme X AARP | 1/9/24

Recently celebrated at the Venetian after a successful Broadway run under the guidance of Lin Manuel Miranda, "Freestyle Love Supreme" has taken the world by storm. One of its creators, Anthony Veneziale, has channeled the spontaneous energy of the show into the innovative venture known as Freestyle+. This platform aims to enhance mental fitness, foster connections, and boost confidence in various settings, all through the power of play.

During the CES show last year, AARP's Senior Vice President of Innovation Labs, Andy Miller, witnessed the captivating performance by Anthony Veneziale and saw an opportunity to harness the essence of Freestyle for the benefit of seniors. Thus, Freestyle+ became a part of AARP's AgeTech Collaborative and is now launching a groundbreaking product focused on maintaining and treating brain health, including conditions like Alzheimer's Disease and dementia.