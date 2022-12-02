Freestyle Love Supreme | 12/2/22

Freestyle Love Supreme, an improv/hip hop comedy show playing Wednesday - Sundays at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, has made a splash with their Las Vegas debut, from their grand opening weekend with Lin-Manuel Miranda to their surprise appearance with students at The Las Vegas Academy.

Each viewing is entirely unique. The show is built on audience participation, utilizing audience suggestions to build new songs, skits and narratives throughout the night. In addition to the vocalists, they utilize keyboards and beatboxers, making the music of each song as unique and new as the lyrics.

Tickets can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian Resort or by visiting their website here.