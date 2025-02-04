Fredric Alexander | 2/4/25

Freddy Godínez and Alex Stabler, owners of Fredric Alexander, are here to show you how to throw an unforgettable Big Game party without breaking the bank.

These experts know that with the right decor and a little creativity, you can keep your game-day gathering elevated while sticking to your budget.

From incorporating team colors in fun, stylish ways to creating an engaging atmosphere, Freddy and Alex will guide you through the essentials for a memorable event.

They’ll also bring curated examples of decor and entertaining essentials to inspire viewers and help them make the most of their space.

Whether you're hosting a small get-together or a larger celebration, their tips will ensure your game-day gathering looks fantastic and runs smoothly.