Freakling Bros. Horror Shows | 10/14/22

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever! Set to return for its 30th horrifying year, the award-winning haunts will once again offer a hellishly curated festival of nightmares - three expertly-crafted haunts in one horrifying location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre

Located in the IKEA parking lot at 6555 S. Riley St. in Southwest Las Vegas, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows' dates of operation will be Oct. 6 – 9 and Oct. 13 – 31.