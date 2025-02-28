Fox Sports Australia | 2/28/25

Professional football may be on a break, but rugby is making its mark in Las Vegas!

For the second consecutive year, fans from both America and around the world are flocking to Allegiant Stadium for the National Rugby League (NRL) season kickoff on March 1.

Joining us live are former Australian Rugby League star and lead commentator Braith Anasta, along with Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany, who are here to explain why rugby is quickly capturing the attention of American audiences.

With exciting matchups and an ever-growing fanbase, the NRL is set to make another huge impact this year.

This segment is paid for by Fox Sports Australia