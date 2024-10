If you've been hesitant about switching to an electric vehicle due to charging concerns, Ford’s new 'Power Promise' might just be the solution. Tech journalist Jennifer Jolly explains that with every new purchase or lease of an electric Ford, the company will provide a complimentary home charger and cover the standard installation costs. This offer helps alleviate one of the biggest barriers to going electric: setting up a reliable charging system at home.

This segment is paid for by Ford