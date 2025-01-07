Food Network | 1/7/25

Get ready to raise the stakes! "Wild Card Kitchen" returns to the Food Network with a brand-new season, hosted by culinary maestro Eric Adjepong.

This after-hours show brings together top chefs for intense poker-inspired challenges that test skill, strategy and creativity. Fans can expect jaw-dropping moments and flavor-packed dishes in every episode.

This season, the competition is fiercer than ever, with all-star chefs pushing the boundaries of late-night cuisine.

Watch as they bluff, bet, and cook their way to victory in this high-stakes kitchen showdown. Don’t miss the late-night drama and delicious twists coming your way!

"Wild Card Kitchen" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

This segment is paid for by Food Network