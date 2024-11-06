Flecha | 11/6/24

Flecha by Mark Wahlberg has officially opened its doors at Town Square Las Vegas, bringing a modern twist to traditional Mexican flavors.

This polished casual dining concept offers a vibrant, immersive experience that combines culinary artistry with dynamic design.

Guests are invited to indulge in inventive dishes crafted by top chefs, with locally sourced ingredients adding freshness and authenticity.

Led by Cristhian Salazar, Vice President of Culinary Innovation & Operation, Flecha redefines Mexican cuisine with creative flair and bold presentations.

Spanning over 10,000 square feet, the space is more than just a restaurant—it’s a destination.

With handcrafted cocktails and innovative plates, Flecha delivers an unforgettable journey for diners ready to explore Mexico-inspired cuisine in new and exciting ways.