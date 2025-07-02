First Friday Las Vegas | 7/2/25

Las Vegas' signature arts and culture event, First Friday, is lighting up the Fourth of July with a festive theme: Stars, Stripes & Brush Strokes. Executive Director Corey Fagan joins us to preview the night’s celebration of creativity, community, and independence. Expect food, fun, music, and of course—plenty of art!

This month’s featured artist, LaRon Emcee, will be painting live inside the Park West Gallery, offering guests a front-row look at the artistic process in action. Whether you're there for the gallery stroll, the performances, or the vibrant local energy, First Friday promises to deliver an unforgettable holiday experience.

