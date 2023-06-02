First Friday Las Vegas | 6/2/23

June's First Friday theme is "Plein Air," which means outdoor painting. At the free June 2 event, you can find several large interactive live art activations filling up the Las Vegas Arts District from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Corey Fagan, executive director of the First Friday Foundation, joined us along with Chef Mitchell Bryant, founder Greenside Up, and Chef Stacey Dougan of Simply Pure, to discuss everything you can expect at First Friday, the new vegan/plant-based area you can find at First Friday called Plant-Based Plaza and to prepare a summer salad in a mason jar.