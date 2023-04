The First Friday Las Vegas arts & culture festival is happening in the Arts District on April 7 at 1025 S 1st St. 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Admission to this monthly event is free.

The festival features local art, live music, food and more.

April's theme is, "All Abilities," in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

The featured artist is Malachi Williams. He joined us alongside Corey Fagan, First Friday Foundation executive director, to discuss his work and what people can expect at the event.