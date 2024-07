August's First Friday theme is “Sounds”, and it's happening in the Las Vegas Arts District on July 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Corey Fagan, First Friday Foundation's executive director, and Brian Delgado, First Friday featured artist, joined us to discuss what you can expect this month.

First Friday celebrates the rich tapestry of art and culture in downtown Las Vegas. It's also free event and open to the public.

For more information, click here.