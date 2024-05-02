First Friday Foundation |5/2/24

August's First Friday theme is “COEXIST”.

Corey Fagan, First Friday Foundation's executive director, and Michelle Graves, featured First Friday artist, joined us to discuss what you can expect this month.

The event is happening on Friday, May 3. Organized by the First Friday Foundation, it celebrates the rich tapestry of art and culture in downtown Las Vegas.

This Artwalk highlights artists from various genres and special student exhibits and performances.

First Friday is a free event and open to the public.

