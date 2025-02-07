First Friday Foundation | 2/7/25

The First Friday Foundation’s February Art Walk promises a night of passion and creativity, celebrating the theme "Love is in the Art."

This month, the event will feature an exciting new Indie Music Stage, offering a fresh space for local talent. Guests will also enjoy the expansion of the walk onto Main Street, showcasing even more art installations and performances.

Corey Fagan, Executive Director of the First Friday Foundation, is thrilled about the new developments, and Alexxis Ryan, a talented musician, will perform live for attendees.

With everything free to the public, this art walk is a must-attend for anyone looking to explore local talent and celebrate love through art.