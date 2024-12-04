First Friday Foundation | 12/4/24

This December, First Friday highlights the vibrant contributions of local artists and businesses throughout the year, celebrating the community's support.

The theme, "Jingle ART The Way," brings a festive twist to the usual creative vibe, with exciting activities and opportunities to shop local.

Corey Fagan, Executive Director of the First Friday Foundation, will join artist Nancy Good to discuss how the event continues to make a positive impact.

Nancy Good, the incoming resident artist, will showcase her unique approach to local art, making her debut this December.

Visitors will find one-of-a-kind gift ideas perfect for the holidays, all while supporting the local economy.

Don’t miss out—come out to First Friday, shop local, and experience the creativity that makes this event a community favorite.