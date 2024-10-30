First Friday Foundation | 10/30/24

Join the November edition of First Friday in the Las Vegas Arts District on November 1, where art, food, and community come together.

This month’s theme, "Art in Autumn," features a special sushi demonstration by Chef V from Cin Cin Brewery, showcasing food as an art form.

Attendees can also see the unveiling of a new mural by local artist Black57, installed at Cin Cin Brewery.

Executive Director Corey Fagan highlights the festival’s partnerships with neighboring businesses, fostering a creative community vibe.

From immersive art installations to delicious food, locals can enjoy the unique offerings in the heart of the district.

The event is free to the public, running from 5 PM to 11 PM.