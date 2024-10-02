First Friday Foundation | 10/2/24

Las Vegas’ iconic First Friday event is celebrating its 22nd anniversary with a theme of “One World Through Art.”

The event takes place at 1025 South First Street from 5 to 11 p.m. and is free for the community to enjoy.

The community gathering will showcase diverse traditions through art, dance, music, and cuisine. Executive Director Corey Fagan shares how First Friday has evolved into a cultural platform, connecting people from all walks of life.

This month’s highlight includes a special performance of the song “One World,” written by Grammy-nominated lyricist Pamela Oland and sung by Ellis Hall, the "Ambassador of Soul."

Featured artist Mila May will also showcase her unique work, reflecting the global unity theme.

