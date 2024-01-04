First Friday Foundation | 1/4/24

Join Corey Fagan, Executive Director, and Nicole Wessendorf, PR and Community Engagement Manager of First Friday Foundation, as they kick off the exciting First Friday event and residency program for 2024.

On January 5th, the community can enjoy an evening filled with over 100 artists and food trucks, all for free. Additionally, don't miss the opening exhibit for the Salvation Army's Seeds of Hope program on January 4th, from 5pm-7pm, at the First Friday Residency gallery located at 1025 South First Street, Suite 170.

