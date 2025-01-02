First Friday Foundation | 1/2/24

The first First Friday event of 2025 is here with the event theme, “It’s Possible” to celebrate the event’s expansion to Main Street and Charleston.

Learn all about the First Friday Foundation mission, goals for 2025, and what this new expansion means for the organization from Executive Director, Corey Fagan.

Whether you're a long-time attendee or a first-timer, First Friday is a must-visit experience for the Las Vegas community. Don’t miss this kickoff to 2025, happening from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 3 at 1025 South First Street.

For more information, visit ffflv.org.