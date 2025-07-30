First Friday | 7/30/25

This August 1st, First Friday is transforming into a hub of holiday cheer with a Capital Christmas Tree Ornament Making Station. Guests of all ages can help craft ornaments that will travel all the way to Washington, D.C., adorning the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree later this year.

Emily Fagan of First Friday Foundation and Natalie Shannon of the U.S. Forestry Service will be on hand to share the significance of this unique project, which connects Las Vegas creativity to a national holiday tradition. It’s an early taste of the season, filled with art, community, and the joy of leaving a little Vegas sparkle on a beloved American symbol.