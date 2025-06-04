First Friday | 6/4/25

Las Vegas comes alive on First Friday, and Executive Director Corey Fagan joins us to share what’s in store this June! The iconic monthly community art walk brings together local artists, performers, and neighbors for a night of creativity, connection, and culture.

This month’s event also marks First Friday’s continued expansion into Main Street, drawing new energy and foot traffic to the Arts District. Featured artist Ethan Salmon shares how events like this help spotlight local talent and build support for the creative community.

As First Friday grows, so does its positive impact—supporting small businesses, fostering artistic expression, and making Vegas even more vibrant. Don’t miss it!

