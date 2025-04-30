First Friday | 4/30/25

Las Vegas’s beloved First Fridayis back on May 2 with the theme “Love Art,” transforming the Arts District into a vibrant celebration of creativity. Executive Director Corey Fagan joined us to share what’s new, including the evolving Artist in Residency program that spotlights local talents.

Resident artist Nancy Good showcased her conceptual abstract works, known for hidden messages and thought-provoking themes. Visitors can explore her pieces at Art Square Suite 170 and experience live painting sessions throughout the evening.

The event runs from 5–11 p.m. along Main Street and Boulder Avenue, featuring over 100 artists, live music, food trucks, and interactive installations. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the local art scene and support community-driven creativity.