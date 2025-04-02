Watch Now
First Friday | 4/02/2025

Celebrate creativity at First Friday Foundation’s April event, 'Spring into Art'! Join us for a recap of the ARTUOK? mental health initiative and exciting news about a new artist residency with Park West Gallery.
The First Friday Foundation is bringing another vibrant celebration of creativity with its April event, 'Spring into Art'! Executive Director Corey Fagan joins us to discuss the upcoming festivities, including a recap of the impactful ARTUOK? mental health resource event.

Plus, exciting news for local artists—the launch of a new residency program in collaboration with Park West Gallery, opening doors for creative talents in the community. Gallery Director Jim Lynn shares insights on how this residency will support and showcase emerging artists.

With art, music, and community spirit, First Friday continues to be a must-attend event in Las Vegas. Don't miss it!

