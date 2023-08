The ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) Association is searching for a cure for ALS, and they are also helping people with als live their lives to the fullest.

Jeff Giles, Findlay Automotive marketing director, and Dawn Newburg,ALS Association executive director, joined us to discuss what the ALS Association does to support the community living with that condition and how you can support their cause.

This segment is paid for by Findlay Automotive Group